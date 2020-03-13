Caley P. Winans, 40, of Potsdam

POTSDAM , N.Y. (WWNY) - Caley P. Winans, 40, of Perrin Road, unexpectedly passed away early Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 in Syracuse.
Friends may call March 21, 2020 at the Potsdam Church of the Nazarene from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, when his funeral service will be held. Burial will be in Garfield Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may consider donations to St. Lawrence County Reachout.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
