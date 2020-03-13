Carol A. Dunn Williams, 58, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carol A. Dunn Williams, Watertown passed away Monday, March 9th at her home while under the care of her daughter and Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 58 years old.
Born in St. Petersburg, Fla on October 11, 1961 the daughter to Sherwin and Jean Thomas Dunn.
She is survived by her daughter, Sierra Dunn, Watertown; sister Sharon Gaas, Fla and her brother Danny Dunn, Fla. Besides her parents she was predeceased by a brother Allan Dunn and sister Mary Dunn.
Carol enjoyed reading and cooking.
Per Carol’s wishes there will be no services.
Donation may be made in her memory to Hospice of Jefferson Co., 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
