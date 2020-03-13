Clarkson joins other colleges, moves to online classes

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - As concern over the coronavirus deepens, Clarkson University joined other north country colleges Thursday in moving to online-only instruction.
In a statement Thursday night, the university said “With a new ban just issued by New York State on gatherings and additional restrictions on environments with a higher density of people, we are asking all students to plan for online instruction starting March 23.”
Earlier Thursday, Governor Cuomo banned most gatherings of more than 500 people.
Previously, Clarkson had planned to recall students after next week’s spring break.
"We recognize that global news and additional directives from local, state and federal representatives continue to come in that may require alternative courses of action.
"We will be making decisions based on when in-classroom instruction can resume as well as University activities as we review those directives,' again, from the statement.
All SUNY schools, including SUNY Canton, SUNY Potsdam and Jefferson Community College, have already announced they will finish the spring semester with as many online courses as possible.
SUNY Potsdam updated its guidance to students Thursday night.
“Residential students are welcome to stay on campus at SUNY Potsdam. Now that we have received guidance from SUNY, we can confirm that students are welcome to return at any time during the extended Spring Break and afterward,” according to a statement posted by the college.
“If you choose not to return, the campus will make every effort to ensure you complete your academic coursework remotely. Note that you may collect your belongings and check out of the residence halls at a time that is convenient for you,” again, from the SUNY Potsdam statement.
Likewise, St. Lawrence University is moving to online teaching.
