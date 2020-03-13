Claxton & Carthage hospitals set visitor restrictions

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Both Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Herburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg are restricting visitors because of the coronavirus outbreak.
In a release, hospital officials say that the steps are in accordance with guidance from the state Department of Health.
Both hospitals are restricting patients to two visitors at a time and all visitors must be at least 18 years old.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, the release said, all patients, visitors, and staff will be able to enter only through the main entrance off Hospital Drive.
People are asked not to visit if they have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
“We’re taking all reasonable precautions to protect our staff, patients, and visitors, which includes limiting onsite traffic, and visitation," Carthage COO Natalie Burnham said. “We are ensuring all protocols and plans are in place to ensure infection prevention and safety for all. It is our top priority. We continue to follow the recommendations from the CDC and DOH.”
Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown has implemented the same restrictions.
