Decision to close public schools will be made on local level

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo says he won’t be the one to shut down state public schools. He says the decision will be a local one.
Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen Todd says schools around here will be looking to public health for guidance.
Representatives from 18 school districts that fall under Jefferson-Lewis BOCES have been meeting with public health officials to discuss what would happen if a student, staff member, or visitor to a school tests positive for COVID-19.
"The public health department of that county will notify the school that they must close for a minimum of 24 hours. During that 24 hours even more vigorous cleaning than usual would take place," said Todd.
Todd says the county health department would be the one to tell the school when it could re-open.
As of Friday there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the north country, but schools like Sackets Harbor Central School District are preparing in case they need to close.
"Our teachers are preparing two weeks worth of optional educational opportunities to go home with students and they will be primarily paper based because we can't guarantee all of our students in the district have access to internet," said Jennifer Gaffney, district superintendent.
Todd says other BOCES schools are also putting together opportunities online and on paper..
"Different circumstances need to be taken into account and these will be challenging times for families and we want to support families and make things easier for families, not harder," said Todd.
Both Todd and Gaffney say some challenges of a closure would include parents finding childcare and making sure food services programs are still available in some way.
As far as cancelling after-school activities, Todd says each school district is urged to talk with its county health department.
Alexandria Central School has already made a decision to suspend its extracurricular activities.
