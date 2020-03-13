Donkey basketball helps lighten the mood

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Concerns of the coronavirus didn't stop at least one event Thursday night.
At Copenhagen Central School, the faculty took on the seniors in a game of donkey basketball.
People filled the stands to watch the game, which is a school tradition.
The event started out as a fundraiser for one of the classes, but is now a chance for the community to get together and enjoy a night out.
Everyone had a good time, but there was some concern about the event taking place with the recent developments surrounding the coronavirus and its restrictions.
"At the beginning of the week we started to wonder if this was going to follow through, but we said let's go with it," organizer Michelle Castor said. "If this were a week or two out, maybe we would be doing a different -- having a different story."
"I think with everything going on in the world and currently with the coronavirus and the talk of that it' a good night to just feel good about what's going on right now and be part of something that we can control here with laughter," middle school teacher Charity Smykla said.
Any extra money from the event is used by the union to purchase books for the reading program at the school.
