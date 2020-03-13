Friday updates: how COVID-19 is affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The dominoes continue to fall as organization deal with the impact of the spread of COVID-19.
You can see a list of cancellations and postponements here.
Among them:
The Samaritan Medical Center Auxiliary has postponed its popular One Night, One Diamond fundraiser.
In a statement Friday morning, the auxiliary said the event is postponed “until a time when we can again come together for this important fundraiser dedicated to purchasing the equipment necessary to perform Mohs surgery at Samaritan Medical Center.”
Anyone with tickets can use them when the event is eventually held or they can request a refund by emailing Irene at onod2@shsny.com.
The event was scheduled for Saturday, March 28 at the Commons on Fort Drum.
The Tug Hill Commission has cancelled its annual Tug Hill Local Government Conference.
It was scheduled for March 26 at Jefferson Community College.
The commission says it working with the speakers to develop online webinars for the sessions they would have given in person.
People who were registered to go can expect an email with more information next week.
They can also go to www.tughill.org.
Not everything has been cancelled, though.
Organizers of the Donegal Beard Contest -- that was going to be held at the now-postponed North Country Goes Green Irish Festival -- have moved the event.
It will now be at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Time Warp Tavern in Watertown.
In the meantime, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is asking the federal government to let states take the lead on coronavirus testing and said the state is ramping up to test 5,000 people a day, 500 of which would be at a mobile testing facility set up in New Rochelle,
