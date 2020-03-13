Highlights & scores: season crashes to a halt for 4 area hockey teams

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Massena boys’ hockey team, the Clarkson University men’s and women’s hockey teams, and the Watertown Wolves all saw their seasons come to an abrupt end on Thursday.
The Red Raiders were set to meet Bethlehem in the state Division 1 semifinals on Saturday in Buffalo, but like all the other winter sports teams, they saw their season come to an abrupt halt.
Massena coach Mike Trimboli had to break the news to his players that their chance for a state title came to an end before it ever began.
“I have an understanding of why this occurred,” he said. “It’s just very difficult as a coach to talk to players that are anywhere from 18 years old down to 14 years old the why and have them understand and to look in their face and to see the emotion that’s just streaming out of them and our captain kinda put it best when he said ‘we’ll never know, we’ll just never know who the best was.’”
In the college ranks, the Clarkson men's hockey season ended as well when NCAA president Mark Emmert announced the cancellation of all winter championships.
The Golden Knights were set to play in the ECAC semifinals next weekend with a chance to make it two straight ECAC tourney titles.
Instead, Clarkson finishes with a 23-8-3 record and sees six players end their careers with the Golden Knights without having a chance to defend their post-season title.
The same was true for the Clarkson women's hockey team. The Lady Golden Knights were en route to Madison, Wisconsin to face the second-seeded Lady Badgers in the NCAA Division 1 quarterfinals when they found out their season was over.
And the Federal Hockey League announced Thursday night that their season would be postponed indefinitely due to health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means the Watertown Wolves will not be taking to the ice anytime soon.
There are highlights in the video from a men's college lacrosse match-up at SUNY Potsdam.
Potsdam native Cam Talcott scored 5 goals to lead the Bears to a 15-8 victory over Marion.
Thursday’s local scores
Men’s college lacrosse
SUNY Potsdam 15, Marion 8
Women’s college lacrosse
SUNY Potsdam 17, Norwich 11
College baseball
Defiance 10, Suny Canton 3
Defiance 6, SUNY Canton 0
College softball
Wilmington College 7, SUNY Canton 5
RIT 5, SUNY Canton 4
SUNY Potsdam 3, Penn State Hazleton 2
Wenworth 8, SUNY Potsdam 7
Pro hockey
Elmira 4, Watertown 3
