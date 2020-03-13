Jenelle M. Parker, 28, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jenelle M. Parker, age 28, passed away unexpectedly on March 11, 2020 at her home.
There will be an hour of visitation held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Jenelle was born on October 4, 1991 in Ogdensburg to Phillip Parker and Jennifer (Reynolds) Parker LaPlant. She graduated from Edward-Knox Central School in 2009.
She loved spending time with her sons and all children. She always wanted to work in early childhood education.
Jenelle is survived by her sons, Cale Jeffery LaPlant and Camdyn William LaPlant, her father and step-mother, Phillip Parker and Kathy Bates, her mother and step-father, Jennifer and Richard LaPlant, sisters, Jessey and Wayne Gates and Quincie Parker, and step-brothers, Andrew, Curt and Cameron LaPlant. She is also survived by grandparents, Sharon Parker, Donna Thayer, Ricky Thayer and Gary Reynolds, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is predeceased by her grandfather, Phillip Parker.
Donations in memory of Jenelle are encouraged to be made to Gouverneur Hospital Detoxification Services, 77 W. Barney Street, Gouverneur NY 13642 or St. Lawrence Addiction Treatment Ctr CD Inpatient Rehab Program, 1 Chimney Point Drive, Ogdensburg NY 13669.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.