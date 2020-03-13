Let states take lead in coronavirus testing, Cuomo says

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging the federal government to let the state handle testing for the coronavirus.
The governor said he spoke to Vice President Mike Pence, who's leading the federal government's response to COVID-19.
"I think the federal government should de-centralize testing," Cuomo said.
He said states already test for many other types of viruses, so they’re well equipped to test for this one. The state is gearing up to test 5,000 people a day, five times what officials had targeted when the outbreak first came to New York.
Cuomo made the comments during the opening of a drive-through testing facility in New Rochelle, where the state's greatest number of positive cases are.
He said the facility can handle about 200 cars per day to start and each car takes about 15 minutes to process. That will ramp up to about 500 cars per day.
The governor says it's a smarter and safer way to test for the virus "because you're not exposing people to someone who might be positive."
He said it's a good alternative to someone going to an emergency room for testing.
Right now, he said, the facility is giving priority to people from New Rochelle and those who are at risk.
The at-risk list includes senior citizens, those with underlying illnesses, and people with compromised immune systems.
