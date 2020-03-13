8 people tested for COVID-19 in Jefferson County, officials say at news conference

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you want to go out to eat, go out to eat.
That was one of the takeaways from a news conference regarding the coronavirus at Samaritan Medical Center early Friday afternoon.
Health experts from the hospital and Jefferson County Public Health Service outlined the current status of the COVID-19 outbreak locally and what people can do to prevent the spread of the disease.
"We're not discouraging people from going out if they're healthy," public health planner Stephen Jennings said. "We're always discouraging people from going out if they're sick."
Jennings said local officials are still assessing the impact of an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that limits occupancies of public spaces to half their capacities.
That includes restaurants, Jennings said.
"We're very conscious of the economic impact, but obviously public health impact is our priority."
Jennings said eight people in Jefferson County have been tested for COVID-19. Two tests have come back negative and results are pending for the other six.
As for Samaritan, hospital officials say they are limiting visitors to two per patient and aren't allowing visitors under 18 years old.
Samaritan had already restricted visits to its long-term care facilities at Samaritan Keep and Samaritan Summit Village.
The hospital has also prepared isolation rooms for anyone with COVID-19 who's sick enough to be hospitalized and is prepared to dedicate wards if enough people become sick.
At this point, the hospital has not had guidance from state or federal authorities about cancelling elective surgeries.
