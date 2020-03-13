Margaret L. Hammill, 86, of Louisville

Margaret was born on July 21, 1933 in Hogansburg, NY, the daughter of Hubert M. and Rita (Connelly) Lantry. She graduated High School from St. Joseph’s Academy, Malone, NY in 1951 and from Nazareth College, Pittsford, NY in 1955, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. Margaret was employed at Massena Memorial Hospital and later earned permanent certification in School Nurse Teaching at Plattsburg State University in 1957 and worked at Massena Central School as a School Nurse Teacher for four years. She then became certified at SUNY Potsdam for Elementary and Secondary Education, taught for many years at Massena Jr. High, and retired in January 1993 as the Science Dept. Chairperson. Margaret married John E. Hammill on November 23, 1957 at St. Patrick’s Church, Hogansburg. Margaret was a communicant of St. Lawrence Church, Louisville, NY.