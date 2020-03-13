Patricia A. Seguin, 72, formerly of Morristown

OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Patricia A. Seguin age 72 of Oakfield NY and formerly of Morristown will be held on Saturday (March 14, 2020) at 4:00pm at the St. John’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 2:00-3:30pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Ms. Seguin passed away unexpectedly at her home on March 10, 2020.
Surviving is her daughter Tara Young of Oakfield; two grandchildren Adam Haywood & Elayna Seguin; three sisters Carolyn (Charles) Matthews of Brier Hill, Joy Kincses of Buffalo and Lynne (Dan) Lockhardt of Brier Hill; special nieces & nephews Laurina Greenhill, Joan Mix, Daniel Lockhardt, Leanna Moquin, Kevin Warner, Brian Warner, Stephen Matthews, Shelley Matthews, Sandra Grousam, Bradley Matthews along with many cousins.
A son Michael Seguin, a brother Gary Smith and a niece Serstin Lango predeceased her.
Patricia was born on October 14, 1947 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of the late Carol & Mary “Madelynn” (O’Hare) Smith. She graduated from Morristown Central School and continued her education in Buffalo. During her career she worked with horses, worked in a pet store in Buffalo, was a clerk at the Ogdensburg Mental Health Department, and also did income taxes for people. She enjoyed reading, knitting, tinkering with things, animals, politics, painting, poetry and taking care of her family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Genesee County Animal Shelter, 3841 W Main Street Rd, Batavia, NY 14020. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
