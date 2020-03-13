Patricia A. Seguin, 72, formerly of Morristown

Patricia was born on October 14, 1947 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of the late Carol & Mary “Madelynn” (O’Hare) Smith. She graduated from Morristown Central School and continued her education in Buffalo. During her career she worked with horses, worked in a pet store in Buffalo, was a clerk at the Ogdensburg Mental Health Department, and also did income taxes for people. She enjoyed reading, knitting, tinkering with things, animals, politics, painting, poetry and taking care of her family.