Rain and gusty winds likely.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -A cold front will increase the winds overnight, and increase the chances for rain as well. Expect cloudy skies and showers by morning, with wind gusts to 40 mph possible. Temperatures will remain near 40.
Friday will be windy and rain is likely. Morning temperatures will be near 50, with temperatures falling during the day. Winds will gust to 50 mph. Overnight lows will be near 30.
The weekend will be chilly and sunny. Expect highs on Saturday near 40, highs on Sunday will only be in the low 30′s. Lows will be in the teens.
