Rainy morning, cloudy afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It will be rainy and windy Friday, although most of the rain should fall in the morning.
Downpours could be heavy at times.
Temperatures start in the 40s, climb into the 50s, then drop into the low 40s by afternoon.
The afternoon will be mostly cloudy, but dry.
There's a wind advisory for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties until 11 p.m. Friday. Winds could gust as high as 40 miles per hour.
And because of the wind and the rain, there's a lake shore flood warning for Jefferson and Oswego counties from 3 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.
Saturday will be partly sunny with highs around 40.
Sunday will be sunny with highs in the low 30s.
Highs Monday through Thursday will be in the 40s.
It will be mostly sunny Monday and Wednesday. There’s a chance of rain Tuesday and Thursday.
