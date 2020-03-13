Samaritan to host news conference on coronavirus & COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center and Jefferson County Public Health Service will update the public Friday afternoon on the local COVID-19 situation and what the public can do to protect itself.
There will be a news conference at the hospital at 1 p.m. 7 News will carry it live on its Facebook page and on sister station WFYF, which you can find on channel 2 on Spectrum and channel 28 on most other services.
Officials say they plan to discuss what the virus is, how to stop the spread, why there is cause for concern for all health care systems, the policies that will shape how the community proceeds.
The speakers will include Samaritan chief operating officer Andrew Short, director of infection prevention Karen Abare, Dr. Sarah Delaney-Rowland from Emergency Medicine, Dr. Marylene Duah, Infectious Disease, and county public health planner Stephen Jennings.
To date, there have been no confirmed positive tests in the north country for the new coronavirus.
