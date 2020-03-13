SUNY Potsdam cancels events for 50 people or more

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - SUNY Potsdam will cancel all college-sponsored and third-party events for 50 people or more until further notice.
It's part of the university's ongoing response to COVID-19.
The school also said a decision will be made soon on the 2020 commencement ceremony.
"SUNY Potsdam is making plans to host all campus award ceremonies and honors convocations via livestream this year," the college said.
The university said it will also take steps regarding facility use to further encourage social distancing.
For more information on SUNY Potsdam's latest changes, click here.
