Thomas E. Carroll, 74, of Copenhagen

The couple raised five children together. Tom always enjoyed high school sporting events for his children, grandchildren and any and all children of family, friends, and neighbors. The farm always held a special place for nieces, nephews and neighborhood kids who would come up from the village to participate in hay mow basketball, softball, soccer, and any activity in which you could come and have fun. Many sledding parties and fun on the trampoline were had on the farm and many memories were made on the hill. Those were Dad’s favorite days.