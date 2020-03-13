Troopers ask for help identifying alleged tire thief

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are asking for help identifying a suspect who walked out of Potsdam’s Walmart with four new tires he didn’t pay for.
Troopers say it happened around 2:30 p.m. on February 23.
Police say store employees tried to stop him, but he continued out of the store, loaded the tires in what's believed to be a dark-colored Dodge Dakota pickup truck, and drove off in the direction of the village of Potsdam.
Troopers say the tires are valued at $167 apiece.
Anyone with information can contact Trooper Alexander Williams at 518-873-2750.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.