TV Dinner: an Irish feast

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s no North Country Goes Green Irish festival this year, but you can still enjoy some great Irish food.
And you can make it in the comfort of your own home.
Watch the video to see how chef Chris Manning makes two of his St. Patrick's Day favorites: Colcannon and Beef and Guinness Stew.
Colcannon
- 3 cups mashed potatoes
- 2 cups chopped cabbage, blanched
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 cup diced onions
- 6 strips bacon, cooked & diced
- 2 or 3 cloves garlic, minced (or 1 clove elephant garlic)
- Chopped green onions for garnish
Mix potatoes and cabbage together in large bowl. Sauté bacon, garlic and onions in butter, then add to potato mixture.
Beef & Guinness Stew
- 3 slices bacon, coarsely chopped.
- 2 pounds beef
- 1 teaspoon whole-leaf thyme
- 4 bay leaves
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 cup coarsely chopped onion
- 1 cup coarsely chopped green bell pepper
- 1 cup quartered mushrooms
- 1 cup coarsely chopped celery
- 1 cup coarsely chopped carrots
- 1 pint Guinness Stout
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 pint brown gravy
Cook beef ahead of time, chill, and cut into bite-size pieces.
Brown bacon in a medium-size Dutch oven on low heat.
Add meat, seasonings, vegetables, herbs, Guinness, water, and gravy, but do not mix together. Cover and simmer for about 25 minutes.
Serve over mashed potatoes.
You could, instead, blanch diced potatoes ahead of time and add them to the Dutch oven along with the meat and other ingredients.
