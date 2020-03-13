Vehicles crash into homes in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two vehicles crashed into homes on State Street in Watertown early Friday afternoon.
7 News reporter Natalie Kucko is on the scene and says 3 vehicles were involved in the collision.
Watertown police and fire officials were called to the scene on State Street near the intersection of Moore Avenue.
Kucko reported crews used equipment to remove people from the wreckage.
Police said four people were taken to Samaritan Medical Center.
State Street is closed to traffic between Park Circle and Girard Avenue.
We’ll update this story when we get more information.
