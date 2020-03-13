Watertown encourages residents to use online bill payment, mail

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown is encouraging residents the city’s online bill payment system or send payments through the mail due to concerns about the new coronavirus.
Additional information regarding city services and online services can be obtained through www.watertown-ny.gov. The city said its staff remains available by phone as much as possible to assist residents.
"To slow the spread of the coronavirus, the city of Watertown will continue our protective measures for staff, residents and clients by constantly cleaning surfaces that are touched frequently, such as doors and the elevator, as well as promoting handwashing and keeping hygiene supplies readily available," says a statement from the City Manager's Office.
