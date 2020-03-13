Watertown man sentenced to 13+ years in prison for child pornography

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 31 year old Joseph Williams of Watertown is going to federal prison for receiving and possessing child pornography.
He was sentenced this week in federal court in Syracuse to 160 months, which is just over 13 years behind bars.
Williams admitted that he used the Kik Messenger application to trade child pornography with other Kik users in 2016.
Searches of Williams’ computers in February 2018 revealed that he possessed 4,875 images and 2,052 video files depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including depictions of the rape and sodomy of prepubescent children and toddlers.
In addition to the large number of files he possessed, other factors taken into account in sentencing included Williams’ admission that he secretly took pictures of children in the community and shared them with others on the Internet, and that he possessed a manual on how to find, groom, and sexually abuse children.
Williams was also sentenced to a 20-year term of supervised release after he gets out of prison.
He was also ordered to pay $3,000 per victim for each of 15 children depicted in the images and videos that Williams received, distributed, and possessed.
Williams will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.
