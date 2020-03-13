Women’s Council of Realtors hosts session

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Women's Council of Realtors want to know: "Got Leadership?"
Events chair Lisa Ruggiero said it's an educational and inspirational session about women leaders in the community.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
The event is from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown.
It costs $20 for members and $25 for non-members.
Call 315-782-1322 to make reservations. They’re asking people to call today (Friday).
