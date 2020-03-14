Cancellations & Postponements continue in north country sports

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cancellations and postponements continue to come in concerning the local sports scene.
The Watertown Boxing Club has been forced to postpone the Battle of the Badges 2 boxing event scheduled for the Bruce Wright Conference Center in Watertown on March 28th due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus.
“Actually, a decision was all U.S.A. Boxing in Colorado, the sanctioning body which is the main headquarters of U.S.A. Boxing made the call yesterday that all sanctioned boxing matches, whether you’re talking Golden Gloves, Junior Olympics, National Championships in Reno, Nevada so all over the country it’s been cancelled because of the Coronavirus,” said John Pepe of Watertown Boxing Club.
Pepe says that ultimately he would like to reschedule the event for sometime in late May, but that decision won’t be made for at least another month.
“I’ve gotta wait until April 15th to ask a date from USA Boxing, but after April 15th I’ll know a lot more about the dates available and what we can do," said Pepe.
Pepe says the postponement could be a blessing in disguise. Some added people have shown an interest recently in competing in the squared circle but wouldn’t have had the time to get in the training before the originally scheduled date for the event.
“I think it’s a blessing in disguise cause actually I had a couple fireman, a Fort Drum fireman and another fireman from Syracuse show interest but they were worried about the time to train so now guys you do have the time to train so let’s do this,” said Pepe.
A couple more colleges announced the suspension of their spring sports seasons on Friday.
SUNY Canton says all athletic competitions will be suspended this weekend following the completion of this weekends games in Florida.
Jefferson Community College has followed suit as well, cancelling their Spring sports season, with baseball, softball and women’s lacrosse never playing a game in 2020, while the men’s lacrosse team managed to play one game.
“It was the right decision to cancel Spring sports with safety and welfare of our students. Student athletes is the most important thing here like all the other schools, all the other national organizations, the NCAA, the NAI. You know, Potsdam, all these schools are making the right decision,” said J.C.C. Athletic Director Jeff Wiley.
