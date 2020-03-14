Dora J. Tufo Wills Berkman, 97, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dora J. Tufo Wills Berkman, 97, longtime resident of LaFargeville, passed away late Thursday evening at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, where she had been a resident.
She was born November 30, 1922, in Watertown, daughter of Samuel and Louisa Esposedo Tufo. She graduated from Clayton High School. She worked for many years as a teller for the Jefferson National Bank, in LaFargeville. She married Earl A. Wills on May 21, 1941. The couple founded and operated Will’s Wrecker Service, in LaFargeville. Mr. Wills passed away in 1965. She married Harold Berkman on February 23, 1968. Mr. Berkman passed away in July of 2000.
Dora is survived by her son David and his wife Vivian Wills, Middle Grove, NY, two daughters, Mrs. Randy (Julie Wills) Sliter, Val Rico, FL, and Mrs. David(Christine) Shortt, Redwood, a brother, Sam Tufo, Watertown and a sister, Joanne Jones, Georgia, eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two sons, Larry and Michael Wills, two brothers, Jerry and Benny Tufo, and three sisters, Veronica LaFontaine, Mary Neuroth and Edith Seymour.
Calling hours will be Monday, March 16th,, from 7-9pm at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. The funeral mass will be Tuesday, March 17th, at 11am, at St. John’s Church, LaFargeville. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery, LaFargeville.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Church, LaFargeville.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
