Fire destroys home on Wilson Hill

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fire whipped by winds off the St. Lawrence River early Saturday morning destroyed a home on Wilson Hill.
7 News reporter Keith Benman, on scene, said a two story brick home at 310 Crescent Drive was a total loss. One of the walls of the home collapsed, he reported.
The fire was reported between 6:30 and 7 AM. Firefighters from Massena, Louisvile, Waddington and Norfolk all responded to the blaze. As far as we knew early on, there were no injuries. We don’t know what caused the fire.
