First Lewis County COVID-19 test comes back negative; state reports first death, in NYC

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The first of three tests for COVID-19 in Lewis County has come back negative, according to the Lewis County Health Department’s director.
Ashley Waite told 7 News Saturday morning that they are still waiting on results from two other tests. The tests were all submitted Friday.
As of Friday, Jefferson County was also waiting on results from six tests, while two tests were pending in St. Lawrence County.
Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that an 82-year-old woman with emphysema died at a hospital in New York City. She died on Friday.
More than 500 New Yorkers have been diagnosed so far with COVID-19, the new illness that has sickened people around the globe.
The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.
