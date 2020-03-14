Ice fisherman, shanty, ATV plunge into river

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - An ice fisherman, his shanty and ATV vehicle all ended up in the Grasse River Saturday morning.
It happened off Fregoe Road in the Town of Massena. Around 9 AM, someone reported a hole in the ice. Rescuers were called in and an underwater camera was deployed.
But as it turns out, state police located the man who had fallen through the ice, warming up at home. Massena firefighters said two fellow fishermen rescued him.
Firefighters and rescuers were called to the scene from a house fire in the town of Louisville.
