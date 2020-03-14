John Robert Feeley, Jr., 79, of Massena

John enjoyed being active in community organizations including serving as President of the Massena Jaycees, leading Boy Scout troops and acting as President of the Seaway Valley Council. He was a Massena Village Trustee for ten years and held a chair on the Board of Directors of North Country Public Radio; WNPE-WNPI Public Television, The Central New York Health Systems Agency, and North Country Savings Bank. John was an avid outdoorsman having hunted, fished, hiked and camped all over the world. He was a member of the Mink Brook Hunting Club, the Benz Pond and McCavanaugh Pond Clubs, also a member of the Massena Elks Lodge 1702, the Lake St. Lawrence Yacht Club and the Massena Rod and Gun Club. One of the rewarding aspects of Feeley’s active life and career was working as the President/CEO of the St. Lawrence Aquarium and Ecological Center, he hoped some of the research and work ended up in the amazing Nature Center here in Massena. In retirement, John also furthered his love for the outdoors with his tree farm, where he grew many varieties of Christmas trees. His family thinks his ‘favorites’ were the raspberries he battled the birds for his wife or the pumpkins he grew for his grandchildren and the squash he always had for Thanksgiving.