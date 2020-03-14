John Robert Feeley, Jr., 79, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - John Robert Feeley, Jr., a man who loved the outdoors, his family and serving his community passed away early Thursday morning on March 12, 2020, peacefully at home from complications as a result of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as A.L.S. or Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 79.
The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. A Memorial service will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020 at St. John’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Sonya Boyce officiating.
Born December 10, 1940, in Bangor, Maine to Dr. J. Robert Feeley and Stephanie A. Smith. A gifted drummer and writer, he had great interest in the outdoors, including mining and geology. He attended The Colorado School of Mines and graduated in 1964 with a Professional Engineering degree in Metallurgy, where he served as Editor of The Oredigger and served two terms as President of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Active in the ROTC program, John was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army Corp of Engineers, where he moved through the ranks of Engineer Battalions and Atomic Demolition Platoons. Upon completing his service he continued a career at ALCOA, in various locations including Pittsburgh, PA, Cressona, PA, Lafayette, IN, and finally in management in Massena, NY.
John enjoyed being active in community organizations including serving as President of the Massena Jaycees, leading Boy Scout troops and acting as President of the Seaway Valley Council. He was a Massena Village Trustee for ten years and held a chair on the Board of Directors of North Country Public Radio; WNPE-WNPI Public Television, The Central New York Health Systems Agency, and North Country Savings Bank. John was an avid outdoorsman having hunted, fished, hiked and camped all over the world. He was a member of the Mink Brook Hunting Club, the Benz Pond and McCavanaugh Pond Clubs, also a member of the Massena Elks Lodge 1702, the Lake St. Lawrence Yacht Club and the Massena Rod and Gun Club. One of the rewarding aspects of Feeley’s active life and career was working as the President/CEO of the St. Lawrence Aquarium and Ecological Center, he hoped some of the research and work ended up in the amazing Nature Center here in Massena. In retirement, John also furthered his love for the outdoors with his tree farm, where he grew many varieties of Christmas trees. His family thinks his ‘favorites’ were the raspberries he battled the birds for his wife or the pumpkins he grew for his grandchildren and the squash he always had for Thanksgiving.
Feeley met his wife, Virgina Gay Keesling (Gay Feeley) of almost 55 years in Denver, Colorado. They were married March 22, 1965 in San Francisco, CA. They had three children, Karen Kitonis, John Feeley and Jennifer Feeley Hyzer (Cameron Hyzer). John adored his grandchildren, even if he had to take out his hearing aids when they were around. Julia Kitonis, Crosby Hyzer, Quinn Hyzer and Graham Hyzer will have loving memories of canoe trips, catching frogs, painting, looking for rocks and traveling to exotic places with him. John, with his wife, loved traveling the world and experiencing new cultures. He spent significant time in St. John in the US Virgin Islands, painting, hiking, and enjoying his family in the sun and sand. He loved his dogs, if he didn’t have one Labrador by his side he had two or three.
John was an active and strong man who taught us to fix it if it is broken and to take the challenges in life as if they were adventures...and many adventures he did have.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation in John’s memory to The ALS Association, Upstate New York chapter www.alsaupstateny.org (315) 413-0121 or to a charity of your choice.
