Lewis County General to start screening visitors

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - As the COVID-19 crisis continues, Lewis County General Hospital announced Saturday it will start screening visitors to the hospital for illness.
Screening will begin in the hospital lobby and emergency department Sunday.
In addition, the hospital announced other rules for hospital visits:
- Visiting Hours will be limited to 9:00 am to 7:00 pm effective today, March 14, 2020
- Visitors must be 18 years of age or older.
- No more than two visitors per patient at one time.
- The cafeteria will no longer be open to the public.
“We need to limit crowds in the hospital to minimize the spread of infections, and children often present the risk of spreading germs,” the hospital said in a statement.
“If you have a sore throat, fever, runny nose, cough or other flu-like symptoms, please do not visit. If you have not yet received your influenza vaccine, we are still encouraging community members to do so now.”
As of Friday, no visitors were allowed at the hospital’s nursing home (the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility).
