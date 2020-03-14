Life goes on amid postponements & cancellations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There has been a wave of postponements and cancellations across the north country due to Coronavirus concerns, but life goes on for some in Watertown.
There’s still soccer inside the Fairgrounds YMCA in Watertown, just on a lesser scale. The YMCA postponed all soccer league play for the weekend to comply with the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
But Zane Busch and Jared Hazen from a South Jefferson soccer club still laced up their cleats.
“Soccer is just what I like to do during the winter, and it’s fun. And, he’s one of my friends. So, we just came and played. It’s what we like to do,” said Zane Busch and Jared Hazen.
A smaller league also housed in the YMCA still had the chance to take the court.
“I always wanted to play basketball, and I like it. I like it here,” said Julian Cross who was playing basketball at the YMCA.
The Shamrock Run is just one event that was postponed along with the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival. But, that didn’t slow down one Watertown running club.
“It’s not anything that we were surprised about, but we still wanted to get in a run,” said Mike Werner, a running club member.
Members of the club ran two to three miles Saturday, finishing at Boots Brewing Company on Public Square, which hosts the group.
Werner says running gets the group on their feet.
“We’re understanding of what’s going on, and understanding of needing to have your social distance and what not. I think that running is one of the best things you can do," said Werner.
A positive approach also heard on the hardwood of the YMCA.
“You just got to take it for what it is, and enjoy what you can, and life goes on just like it always does,” said Michele Cross.
While the Coronavirus has shutdown large scale events, some people in the north country continue to keep things moving.
