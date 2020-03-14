Local volunteers returning from COVID - 19 stricken New Rochelle

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kimberly Reinhardt is preparing for her 18-year-old son to return home from helping nurses in New Rochelle, the most concentrated area in New York State for positive COVID-19 cases.
He was called down Sunday to assist as an EMT with the Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service.
“He’s really proud of what he does as an EMT and a volunteer, so he was more than willing to help out when he was called upon,” said Reinhardt.
TIERS sent two responders to New Rochelle and Carthage Area Rescue Squad sent three. They have been transporting nurses as part of a mobile sampling effort.
Reindhardt’s son is expected to be home Saturday, and she is concerned that he won’t be tested for COVID-19 because he’s not showing symptoms.
“They don’t have a fever, they don’t have shortness of breath, so they don’t meet the criteria,” said Reinhardt.
So she went to her son’s pediatrician who has refused to do a test.
“They are not prepared to have someone in their office for safety reasons, they don’t want to put their staff at risk at this time, so they will not be testing either,” said Reinhardt.
Reinhardt says the other TIERS EMT with her son said the Centers for Disease Control is advising 72 hours of self isolation.
“This is a very unique situation with what is going on. They went right to the epicenter where the most viruses were being tested positive, to come back to our community, to our county. There was nothing set in place upon their arrival as to what to do with them aside from keep them at bay, I think they deserve more than that,” Reinhardt said.
For now, Reinhardt's plan is to have her son stay at a relative's home where nobody is living at the moment until some time passes.
We weren’t able to speak with a TIERS representative, but the Public Relations Officer at Carthage Rescue says they’re working with the Department of Health about what to do when their three EMT’s return which is expected to be Monday.
