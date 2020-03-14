Military to service members, families, DoD employees: stay put

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - The Pentagon has issued new marching orders to service members, their families and Department of Defense employees: stay put.
All domestic travel is halted, including permanent Change of Station and Temporary Duty.
The Pentagon also called a temporary halt to civilian hiring.
Service members will only be authorized to take local leave only.
The new rules kick in Monday, and run through May 11.
A Fort Drum official told 7 News Saturday they’re working out the details of the ban, including how far locally service members and civilians can travel.
“Similar to other travel guidance regarding COVID-19, travel exceptions may be granted for compelling cases where the travel is mission-essential, for humanitarian reasons, or warranted due to extreme hardship,” according to a statement from the Department of Defense.
“Approval authority for these exceptions belongs to the Combatant Commander, the Service Secretaries, the Chief Management Officer, or the Director of the Joint Staff, but may be delegated.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.