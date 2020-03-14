North country school chiefs meet as schools close across state

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With some school districts across upstate New York opting to close, school superintendents in Jefferson and Lewis counties planned to meet Saturday.
The meeting was set for noon at the BOCES offices in Watertown. Officials from the public health departments in Jefferson and Lewis counties were expected to attend along with school officials.
Similar discussions were slated to take place in St. Lawrence County, 7 News reporter Keith Benman reported.
As of Friday, Governor Cuomo said he was leaving the decision to close up to local school districts.
Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen Todd said local schools will be looking to the public health departments for guidance.
Gouverneur schools announced plans Saturday morning to open two hours late Monday, with staff reporting at 7:45 AM for a “district briefing for local emergency planning.” North Country Now reports Massena Central Schools are taking a similar step.
School districts in the Ithaca area, in Madison County, (central New York), schools all around the Albany area, and Oneida County have all announced closings.
The state has issued guidelines requiring schools to shut down for at least 24 hours to sanitize if a student, staff member or visitor tests positive for COVID-19. As of late Saturday morning, there were no confirmed cases of the illness in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
