MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Patricia A. “Pat” McCabe, age 74, of Madrid, NY and formerly of Potsdam, NY passed away suddenly at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on Friday, March 13th. Arrangements are incomplete with the Garner Funeral Service. Pat was the longtime business owner of MVP Sports in Potsdam. A full obituary will follow soon. Thoughts, memories and prayers can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.