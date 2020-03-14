Sarah B. “Sally” Palumbo, 93, of Watertown

Above all else though, Sally’s greatest joy in life was her family and the time she spent with them. Simply put, her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings and their families were her world. Her loved ones will always treasure how Sally—also known as “Nana”—was there for everything, from sporting events to graduations and of course, family parties, right up until her passing. We will miss her sense of humor, genuine interest in all that was going on in our lives, mischievous ways, honesty, beautiful smile and of course, the endless amount of love she had for all of us.