Saturday night update: how COVID-19 is affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There were major developments on several fronts affecting northern New York Saturday. Here’s our round-up of the day’s COVID-19 news.
The biggest news of the day was the decision to close all public schools in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties for five weeks. We know the basics; there are still lots of details we - and you - will need answers to. Those likely won’t come until next week.
The military has tough new rules governing how far service members, their families and civilian employees of the Department of Defense can travel.
Local jails had already decided to halt prisoner visits. Saturday, the state did the same for state prisons. That will affect the north country, with its prisons in Watertown, Cape Vincent, Gouverneur and Ogdensburg.
Lewis County General Hospital announced plans to start screening all visitors.
As far as we could determine, there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in northern New York. Health officials are still waiting for some test results.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik joined the majority in the House of Representatives early Saturday in voting for emergency coronavirus aid.
The Watertown municipal arena will close Monday for the duration of the coronavirus crisis.
Finally, a reminder life goes on, courtesy of 7 News reporter Keir Chapman.
