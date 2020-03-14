State suspends visits at New York’s prisons

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state announced Saturday that all visits to prisoners in New York’s prisons are suspended until April 11.
In a statement, the Department of Correctional Services said it "recognizes the immediate impact on incarcerated individuals throughout the correctional system.
“However, the current situation demands this significant action to safeguard the health and safety of all incarcerated individuals, employees, as well as their families and communities.”
In place of in-person visits, the state will provide prisoners with five fre stamps a week; two free messages a week using electronic tablets; one free phone call a week.
Visits with lawyers will continue, but will be “non-contact.”
On Friday, the head of the corrections officers union called for an immediate suspension of inmate visits.
“Continuing to allow inmate visits without proper testing puts both staff and inmates at risk,” said Michael Powers, union head.
The decision will have a big effect in northern New York, which has prisons in Watertown, Cape Vincent, Gouverneur and two in Ogdensburg.
Local jails in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties have all temporarily suspended prisoner visits.
