Cuomo: coronavirus cases in state top 600

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are now more than 600 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York state, Governor Cuomo said Saturday.
Cuomo said 88 newly diagnosed cases put the new total at 613 statewide.
Two people have died from the illness, Cuomo said. They are an 82 year old woman in New York City with emphysema and a 65 year old man in Rockland County - just north of New York City - who had “multiple health problems,” the governor said.
Where are the confirmed cases? Here’s a partial list - five in Albany; four in Dutchess County; three in Erie County; 79 in Nassau County; 269 in New York City; and 178 in Westchester County.
As of Saturday night, there were no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in northern New York. Lewis County got one test back Saturday - it was negative.
Cuomo also pushed back against the idea of closing New York city schools.
“From my point of view, the main negative on closing the New York City school system is the possible effect on losing workers because they have to stay home and take care of their children,” Cuomo said.
“The most pressing issue of workers staying home are healthcare workers. Again, this is all going to come down to a hospital crisis, assuming we can’t get the spread rate of the disease down. Hospitals won’t be able to manage it and any shortage of workers would compound that.”
