Donegal Beard Competition continues despite postponement of the Irish Festival

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The show must go on for a longtime St. Patrick’s Day tradition in Watertown:, the Donegal Beard Competition.
While the “Irish Goes Green Festival” got postponed this year, contestants were still able to go beard to beard to see who had the best chops.
The Donegal King of Beards Competition was held at Sportsman’s Barber Shop and the Time Warp Tavern on State Street in Watertown.
The bar hosted most of the festivities, while judging was done at the barbershop.
16-year-old Daniel Hunt competed against two other teenagers. He also designed this year’s logo.
Hunt says he thinks he performed well, despite starting his grow a bit late.
"I started in February. In the school musical I was in, my director wanted me to shave my beard for the start of it. And then halfway through the production, we got a co-director who told me not to shave my beard,“ said Hunt.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the contest.
David Grandjean took home the top title this year.
