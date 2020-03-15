Elizabeth J. “Betty” Pleskach, 89, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elizabeth J. “Betty” Pleskach, 89, died early Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the comfort of her home at Brookside Circle with her family and caregiver at her side.
Mrs. Pleskach was born on July 25, 1930 in Lowville the daughter of the late Clarence J. and Marion (Hanno) Bolliver, where she graduated from Lowville Free Academy in 1947 and Canton ATC in 1949 with an associates in Food Service. After graduation she was employed by Cornell University as the Cafeteria Manager of Willard Straight Hall.
On June 23, 1951 she married Alex S. Pleskach at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Msgr. John Cotter, officiating. With her husband they opened Tinker Tavern at Beaches Bridge. Betty also worked for Beaverite in Glenfield, and as a substitute teacher at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center in Glenfield. She also volunteered for many years at Lewis County General Hospital in the auxiliary's gift shop. She and Alex made their home on the Glendale Road. Alex died on January 24, 2015.
Betty is survived by her four sons, Jerry P. and Melissa of Watertown; Thomas D. of Glenfield; Peter A. and Frances of Clonmel, Ireland; Stephen D. of Rehoboth Beach, DE; her seven grandchildren, Alex, Jacob, Laura, Michael, Nicola, Hayley and Daniel; and her sister, Gail Bolliver Breit of Attleboro, MA. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her brothers, John who died in 1975 and Donald Bolliver in 1950.
Betty and Alex enjoyed spending 20 years at their winter home in Englewood, Florida and also where blessed to travel to Hawaii, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Spain, Barbados, Mallorca Island and to their son's home in Ireland. They also enjoyed a cruise to Alaska with many of their friends.
Betty was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, a member of the Lewis County Memorial Post #6912 V.F.W. Auxiliary, Singing Waters Senior Citizen's, and Betty also volunteered for over 25 years with Lewis County Hospital Auxiliary. She dearly loved animals and spending time with family.
A Mass will be said at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with burial in Old Glendale Cemetery at a later date to be announced.
Memorials in Betty’s name may be made to: Old Glendale Cemetery, C/O Darlene Burdick, 4738 State Route 12, Glenfield, NY 13343 or Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367. A sympathy note may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
