Elizabeth J. “Betty” Pleskach, 89, of Lowville

On June 23, 1951 she married Alex S. Pleskach at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Msgr. John Cotter, officiating. With her husband they opened Tinker Tavern at Beaches Bridge. Betty also worked for Beaverite in Glenfield, and as a substitute teacher at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center in Glenfield. She also volunteered for many years at Lewis County General Hospital in the auxiliary's gift shop. She and Alex made their home on the Glendale Road. Alex died on January 24, 2015.