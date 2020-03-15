Evans Mills Aldi Store closes; Salvation Army changes plans

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Life changed in more small ways in northern New York Sunday, as concern over COVID-19 continues to grow.
The Aldi supermarket on Route 11 in Evans Mills shut down for a week. The parking lot was deserted, and a sign in the front door read “this store is temporarily closed so that product and staff can be sent to nearby stores to support you more effectively.”
A 7 News employee who shopped at the Watertown Aldi store Sunday reported the store was putting limits on the quantities of some items a customer could buy. At some other supermarkets, meat and bread were in short supply.
With the "Y" closing its locations, a private gym followed suit Sunday. Armor Up Fitness announced it will close for the next two weeks.
The Watertown Salvation Army told 7 News Sunday it is moving its soup kitchen program to “take out-only” effective Monday.
