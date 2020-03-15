Man killed in Carthage UTV crash

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 26 year old man was killed early Sunday morning in a UTV crash just outside of Carthage.
State police said Christopher J. Gamble died when his UTV overturned, and he was “partially ejected” from it.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were called to the crash just after 1 AM.
Police said Gamble was operating the UTV on his own property, 36988 Route 3, Town of Wilna, and had two passengers with him. The passengers were taken to Upstate University Hospital with what police said were non-life threatening injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.