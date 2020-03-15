New Life Christian Church celebrates 200 years of service

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -One Watertown church held Sunday service to mark a milestone - 2 centuries worth.
New Life Christian Church in Watertown celebrates 200 years of worship this month, and Sunday featured special services to honor the anniversary.
The church was founded in 1820 and for 2 centuries it has moved locations and grown in membership.
Kirk Gilchrist became pastor of the church in 1997, and he says he’s thankful to gather with the church each and every week.
“It’s a super exciting day and so we chose to celebrate it and you know enjoy the moment and all the history that’s gone on here,” said Pastor Gilchrist.
Despite COVID-19 concerns across the country, Pastor Gilchrist said they chose to hold in person as well as online services Sunday, but that might change in the future.
