Nice start to the week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A cold night in store as lows drop down close to the single digits.
We will start the day on Monday with clear skies, but high clouds will slowly work into the forecast. Overnight Monday scatered rain and snow showers can’t be ruled out ahead of a cold front that moves thru on Tuesday.
We will see rain chances for most of the day Tuesday but should see some clearing by sunset as the rain pushes east.
Wednesday will be a nice and sunny day.
Rain chances will come back into our forecast to end the week and going into the weekend.
