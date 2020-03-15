Robert H. Wills, 85, of Redwood

REDWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert H. Wills, 85, Olney Road, Redwood, passed away Friday evening March 13th at home under the care of his family and Hospice.
Robert was born on December 7, 1934 in the town of Orleans, the son of Jack and Edna Crouch Wills. He graduated from LaFargeville Central High School . He married Beverly E. Denner on February 13, 1954 in Angola, Indiana. They enjoyed 57 happy years of marriage. Mrs. Wills passed away on November 17, 2011.
Robert was co-owner with his wife Beverly, of the Sir Robert Peel Motel in Alexandria Bay for over 30 years. He also worked as a welder for Frink America in Clayton. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing, baseball and basketball.
He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Streeter (Steve), Redwood; his sons, Thomas (Nancy), Redwood, Greg (Mary) Wills, Redwood, Randy Wills and his companion (Kim), Omar, 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Mrs. Kenneth (Ilda) Dwyer, Theresa. He was pre-deceased by two sons, Robert and Phillip, brothers, Earl, Gordon and Paul Wills, and three sisters, Esther Shaw, Frances Schrodt and Marjorie Doxtater.
A private graveside service will be held at Barnes Settlement Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Robert’s name to Hospice of Jefferson County or the Alexandria Bay Fire Department.
Online condolences may be made at www.costellofuneralservice.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.