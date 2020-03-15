Saturday: YMCA facilities to temporarily close

The difficult decision has been made to close our Downtown, Fairgrounds, Carthage, Sackets Harbor, SACC programs and Daycare Center facilities for at least two weeks. This decision, as difficult as it was to make, was made in accordance with the guidelines from public health authorities, news of all regional school closings in our area and coupled with many other considerations which include the safety of our staff, children, elderly, and others in high risk categories as the Coronavirus (COVID-19) issues unfold locally, nationally and internationally. The Y will continue to keep you informed and updated as any new developments become available. Some of this may be on a wide-scale communication such as our website www.watertownymca.org or Facebook page and some on a branch-specific level with emails or push notifications. We are also currently assessing other local and national events and handling any necessary future extensions of this closure and cancellations on a case-by-case basis.