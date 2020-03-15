Some churches cancel services, find other ways to worship

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some north country churches have cancelled services - some for this Sunday morning, some for the next few weeks, some “until further notice.”
The Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Central New York, which includes Jefferson and Lewis counties, issued a directive that all in-person worship and activities are suspended after this Sunday, March 15, and diocesan staff will begin working from home.
The Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg announced that some Catholics - those with an illness or a health condition - don’t have to attend Mass.
Catholic churches remained open Sunday.
Unable to hold services in person, some churches found other ways to worship Sunday. First Presbyterian Church in Watertown broadcast its Sunday morning service on WATN radio. Other churches took to Facebook to broadcast services.
