Some north country libraries closing

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some north country libraries are electing to close, out of concern over the coronavirus outbreak.
The largest of them, Flower Memorial Library in Watertown, was closed as of Sunday. Smaller libraries in Constableville and Lyme have also announced they’re closing, and Ogdensburg’s library cancelled several scheduled activities.
The decision to close Flower Library followed the closing of all schools in Jefferson and Lewis counties, and a recommendation from the New York Libraries Association that “public libraries in New York State suspend public operations.”
Libraries, like schools and other public institutions, are gathering places for crowds of people. the Libraries Association notes closing will"minimize opportunities for transmission."
Flower library staff will still report for work.
It’s likely north country libraries, like libraries elsewhere, will ramp up efforts to provide online resources - digital versions of books and magazines.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.